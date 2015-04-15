Best Press Release Distribution Service for Small Businesses

eReleases Highlights:

  • Custom US national PR Newswire press release service & major media outlets.
  • Proven track record reaching journalists, reporters, bloggers, radio, television, and major news websites.
  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
  • Real editors. No salespeople.
BEST PRESS RELEASE DISTRIBUTION SERVICE TO 1.7 MILLION JOURNALISTS

Send your press release to journalists who want it!

National Newswire Distribution Service

Reach all major news outlets through the largest newswire service for press releases.

Distributing your press release to 550 news content systems, 3,000 newsrooms, and more than 4,500 major news websites through the Cision PR Newswire network.

Hyper-Targeting

Connect with industry-specific trade magazines, reporters, influencers and bloggers.

Our media database exceeds 1.7 million contacts, including 700,000+ bloggers & social media influencers—key to earning media for small business owners.

Subscribing Journalists

For 27 + years, we have nurtured relationships with journalists, reporters, bloggers, and influencers. Our PR Pro press release distribution includes one Cision Influencer list – a curated email sent to individuals likely to engage with your press release.

Curation Over Quantity

We succeed by hand-selecting the journalists most likely to respond to your press release distribution. This is done by knowing what journalists are looking for and reaching them on the nation’s oldest and largest press release newswire.

Search Engine Optimization

We optimize press releases for all major search engines, but we don’t do any deceptive SEO stuff. We practice white hat content distribution and make sure your press release is coded in a way that is easy for search engines to understand.

Measured Results

A detailed report shows traffic, audience, and engagement, as well as your press release distribution on as many as 300 online pr media submission sites. Included in all three distribution plans.

Journalists

Bloggers & Influencers

Syndicated Submission Sites

Years of Experience

Best Press Release Distributor for Small Business.

Buzz BuilderTM

$399
  • PR Newswire custom national newswire distribution
  • 400 words & one industry target audience
  • SEO enhancements
  • Guaranteed media syndication
NewsmakerTM

$499
  • All Buzz Builder features, including PR Newswire service
  • Premium news outlets via Associated Press
  • Up to 500 words
  • Up to Two industry targets
  • WireWatch™ Proof of Distribution Report
PR ProTM

$699
  • All Newsmaker features, including a national PR Newswire distribution
  • Up to 600 words
  • Up to three industry targets
  • Direct-to-Journalists a single targeted email send
eReleases Reviews: Be the Next PR Success Story

27,315 happy press release customers and growing

Special Offers

New Customer? Save 30% on First Release

  • PR Newswire national press release distribution, plus a special 30 percent discount
  • Includes industry targeting.
  • WireWatch™ Proof of Distribution
  • Press release writing just $300.
  • Save vs. standard eReleases pricing. New customers only!
FREE - The Press Release Checklist

Press Release Checklist

  • Get Better Results with this 24-Step PR Checklist
  • Get it right the first time, every time
  • What to include, what to eliminate.
  • Expert tips on proper form and style
  • Use the same checklist the pros use.
Why Is eReleases Considered The Best Press Release Distributor For Small Business?

Superior News Wire Coverage

Unlike other inferior news wire services, every eReleases press release is distributed through Cision PR Newswire’s national press release distribution service – the best in the industry.

Editorial Review

Not a professional at writing press releases? Our professional PR editorial team will edit your news release before sending it out to maximize your results.

Press Release Writing and Creation

Looking for a press release writer? We offer press release writing services. Plus we provide press release templates, press release boilerplates, sample news releases and examples to help you create your own.

Powerful Tracking

Detailed reporting for every press release distributed through our network, showing traffic, audience, and engagement so you know exactly who received your release.

Unmatched Targeting

Our media database of 1.7 million contacts (including over 700,000 bloggers and social media influencers) enables us to directly target the journalists most likely to act on your news release, which also goes to the 3,000 newsrooms, 4,500 major news websites and 550 news content systems (including the Associated Press Newswire).

We Handle the Difficult Parts

Writing a press release is the easy part. We do the hard work so you don’t have to – developing relationships with reporters, influencers and media personalities; creating and updating media lists; targeting your news releases to just the right people; and making sure yours gets delivered to their inbox – so you get better results.

Press Release Writing And Distribution Resources:

Press Release Template

Need a template to help you write your press release? Here’s a free press release template in Microsoft Word and Google Docs format.

Press Release Examples

It’s always easier to write when you have an example. Here are over 80 different press release examples and samples by industry and topic.

How to Write a Press Release

We could easily sell this 6-part training that walks you, step-by-step, through how to write each part of your press release (including examples.)

Press Release Format

Formatting your press release is key to its being taken seriously. This complete guide to how to format your press release is invaluable.

Press Release Writing Service

Need a press release professionally written for you? Our professional writers/editors can write one for you (+ first-time customer discounts.)

Press Release Distribution

Even the greatest press release is worthless without it getting into the right hands. This guide to press release distribution shows you how.

Frequently Asked Questions About Press Releases

What is a press release?

What is an embargo on a press release?

What is a dateline in a press release?

What is the best press release distribution service?

What is a boilerplate in a press release?

How long should a press release be?

How do I include quotes in press releases?

How do I submit/send a press release?

Can I get press release distribution free? Is it worth it?

How do I send a PR Newswire press release?

How to write a press release for a book (+template and examples)

Press Releases By Topic

Sample Press Releases - 80+ Successful Press Release Examples

Looking for examples of successful press releases? Here are 80 of them organized by industry and type of press release!

Press Release for an Event (+Template & Examples)

Any time you run an event or publicity stunt, you should issue a press release. Learn how here, with templates & examples.

New Product Press Release (+Template & Examples)

New products and services can be a great source of publicity. Here’s how to write press releases to announce them.

Press Release to Announce a New Hire (+Template & Examples)

A new hire can revolutionize your business. The challenge is finding the newsworthy aspect of it. Here’s how.

Press Release for a Book (+Template & Examples)

Every book deserves an excellent press release. This article provides training, a template, and numerous examples.

Press Releases for Musicians (+Template & Examples)

Many musicians use press releases as their major promotional tool. Here’s how to create a music-oriented press release.

